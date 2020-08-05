BREAKING NEWS: The Milton School Committee has requested and received an extension from Commissioner Jeffrey C. Riley of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) on the submission of the Milton Public Schools Fall Reopening Comprehensive Plan. In accordance with this extension, the Plan will be submitted by Tuesday, Aug. 11.
There will be a presentation to the Milton School Committee on Aug. 5, at 7 p.m. regarding the newly revised Hybrid and Remote Fall Reopening Plans.
On Monday, Aug. 10, the School Committee will hold an additional meeting to vote on which plan will be used to begin the school year.
The public is invited to attend or watch these School Committee meetings. All links to attend or watch can be found at www.returntoschoolmilton.com.
The school district's leaders understand that this is an incredibly difficult time for all stakeholders in the Milton Public Schools, and appreciates all feedback. Comments and questions can be submitted to the district at its website address: http://www.returntoschoolmilton.com/contact-us.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.