Gov. Charlie Baker issued an order on March 23 prohibiting gatherings of over 10 people. This order revoked the one he issued on March 15 prohibiting gatherings of more than 25 people.
The revised order took effect on March 24 at noon and will remain in force through April 7 at noon, unless further extended.
The order directs the Department of Public Health (DPH) to implement the terms of the order.
Gatherings subject to the order include, but are not limited to, community, civic, public, leisure, or faith-based events, sporting events, concerts, conferences, conventions, fundraisers, parades, fairs, festivals, weddings, funerals, and any similar event or activity that brings together 10 or more persons in any confined indoor or outdoor space.
The order does not apply to public gatherings of more than 10 people in an unenclosed outdoor space such as a park, athletic field, or parking lot. While permissible, this type of gathering is not advised, provided that individuals follow social distancing protocols by remaining at least six feet apart.
The order does not apply to normal operations at airports, bus and train stations, ferries, polling locations, grocery stores, farmers’ markets, food pantries, banks, and pharmacies.
The order does not apply to the operations or activities of any business or organization in its provision of coronavirus (COVID-19) essential services.
Specifically, the order does not apply to healthcare facilities or dental or orthodontic offices performing emergency procedures, provided that to the extent practicable, employees and patients implement social distancing protocols.
Any restaurant, bar, or establishment that offers food or beverages shall not permit on-premises consumption of food or beverages. However, such establishments are encouraged to continue to offer food for takeout and by delivery, provided that they follow social distancing protocols that require individuals to stay at least six feet apart.
Food service establishments may have more than 10 employees on premises to provide take-out and delivery services, provided that they follow social distancing protocols.
This guidance applies to all food service establishments, including, but not limited to, food services establishments in hospitals, hotels, office buildings, and higher education institutions.
