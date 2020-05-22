Milton’s Director of Veterans Services Kevin J Cook, American Legion Post #114 and the Town of Milton announce that Milton’s 2020 Memorial Day Ceremonies have been finalized.
This year’s Memorial Day Observance is scheduled for Monday, May 25 at 10 a.m. Due to the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis, the ceremonies will be televised live on Milton Cable from Milton Cemetery, allowing residents to watch safely from home. There will be minimal participants, who will follow the state’s guidelines while ensuring that we are able to remember our fallen on this solemn day. We ask that residents do not attend in person as we feel it is best that only those in the ceremony are there to limit having a crowd gather at the cemetery.
Remarks will be given by American Legion Post #114 members along with Veterans Service Officer/Investigator Albert L. Williams, Cemetery Trustees, Select Board Vice Chair Melinda A. Collins and State Sen. Walter Timilty.
Featured speaker will be Detective Rory Lockowitz, U.S. Navy Veteran and Medford Police officer. While in the U.S. Navy, he served aboard the USS Constitution and was part of the historic crew that sailed the ship untethered for the first time in 1997 to celebrate the USS Constitution’s 200th birthday.
A roll call of all recently deceased veterans will be read as a tribute to the service of these men and women. All residents, friends and family are cordially invited to watch safely from home. If it rains on Memorial Day, the ceremony will be televised live from the Council on Aging Building, 10 Walnut St., Milton.
If you have questions or need additional information, please contact Director of Veterans Services Kevin J. Cook at 617-251-7767 or email at kcook@townofmilton.org.
