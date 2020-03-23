The Coronavirus is a betacoronavirus that originates from bats. Initially, the disease was detected in people who live in or traveled to Wuhan, Hubei Province, China in December 2019. It was determined early on that those people ill from the coronavirus frequented a seafood and animal market in Wuhan, China. This indicated a possible animal -to -person spread. Later, it was determined that some of the people affected had no connection to the seafood and animal market. Since, it has been determine that the virus can spread from person to person. The risk depends on the exposure to the virus. Healthcare workers who are caring for those affected by the virus are at highest risk for exposure. Otherwise, the risk for the general public here in Massachusetts is low unless exposed to the disease.
The Coronavirus is a member of the same family of viruses that causes Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). As a result, it is spread between close contacts via respiratory droplets such as coughing or sneezing. However, there may be evidence that the respiratory droplets may travel farther than expected and, likely, infect those without close contact to an infected individual. Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. The incubation period is 2 days to 14 days after being exposed.
The CDC has developed an assay protocol to test for the virus. Currently, all testing takes place at the CDC but soon public health labs throughout the U.S. will be able to obtain this test so further testing can take place in other locations. Studies will continue so there is a broader understanding of the virus characteristics, communicability, severity, and vaccine and medication treatment.
How to prevent infection
1. Receive the seasonal influenza vaccine.
2. Frequent and thorough handwashing for 20 seconds.
3. Avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth and cover all areas when coughing or sneezing.
4. Disinfect items used frequently.
5. Avoid contact with people who have respiratory symptoms.
6. Receive antiviral medications, if diagnosed with seasonal influenza.
If interested in receiving the Flu vaccine, please call your Primary Care Provider (PCP) to schedule an appointment.
Support for Small Businesses During COVID-19
The MA Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and Baker-Polito Administration are working closely with the U.S. SBA to activate the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program which would provide assistance to eligible businesses and non-profits impacted by COVID-19.
The 1st step in this process is to meet a minimum threshold of affected businesses within MA. Affected small businesses and non-profits should download, complete, and submit the SBA EIDL Worksheet & Instructions to expedite the activation of the EIDL program.
Completed forms can be submitted by email to Disaster.Recovery@mass.gov or by fax to (508) 820-1401. If you do fax the form, please include your email. Please note, this initial survey form is not an SBA loan application.
When the EIDL program is activated, you will be contacted to apply directly to the SBA and this website will be updated with application details. For questions, please contact Disaster.Recovery@mass.gov
About the EIDL program: EIDLs provide small businesses with working capital loans of up to $2 million to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses until normal operations resume.
Mental Health Resources: INTERFACE Helpline
Mental Health Referrals at (888)-244-6843 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Free for Milton Residents (ALL AGES); Confidential
For more information visit: https://interface.williamjames.edu/
Emergency Preparedness: Massachusetts 2-1-1 Informational and Referral Hotline
24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
All calls are free and confidential. Interpreter services are available in multiple languages.
Dial 2-1-1 or visit https://mass211.org/
