When COVID-19 struck, Christine Stanton, who was just months into her new job as director of the Council on Aging, wasted no time in responding to the needs of those aged 60 and over.
She and her staff knew that people needed their help even more during the isolating time that followed the lockdown.
“The COA was in full operation throughout the pandemic, supporting and advocating for residents over the age of 60 and their families by providing programs, services, and resources that enrich their lives,” Stanton said.
Stanton presented the year in review of the center at Walnut Street to the Select Board on June 23.
