As COVID-19 began to rear its ugly head again in Milton and beyond, the Select Board agreed to postpone the start of the Annual Town Meeting from May 16 to June 6 and swiveled the meeting from in person to the Zoom platform once again.
The move gives potentially evolving warrant articles such as the School Building Committee’s land swap deal for the construction of a new elementary school more time for negotiations and brings budget decisions up close to the end of the fiscal year on June 30.
