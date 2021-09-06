The Milton School Committee voted unanimously on Aug. 25 to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for all the roughly 600 staff and teachers in the district.
The mandate will now go before the district’s unions to determine a timeline and any accommodations that might be needed for those who are unable to receive the vaccine.
“We really need to do everything that we can,” committee member Ada Rosmarin said. “It is our job to keep our students and staff safe. I think we should make this important decision and move forward with it.”
