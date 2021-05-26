Some last minute nerves were evident but the line was steady as 333 Milton students and their parents lined up at the Copeland Field House on May 22 to get the first dose of the COVID vaccine.
School Superintendent James Jette, directing the line of those waiting for the shot, said he was happy that the school was able to offer the vaccination clinic.
Jette said he was thankful for all families who felt comfortable, willing and able to get the vaccination. It helps our community get one step closer to our ‘new normal.’”
Click here to subscribe and read the entire story. Support your hometown newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.