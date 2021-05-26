Milton, MA (02186)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.