Sometimes it’s not always how you start, but how you finish.
In a sport like cross country, a runner can typically start off at a slow pace, stay toward the middle of the pack, and conserve energy until the final stretch.
When that last leg of the race comes, you may see that runner turn on the jets, picking off one or two other competitors at a time and finishing with a blazing kick.
The same can be said about the team that competed in those races all year long: the Milton High cross country squad.
Click here to subscribe and read the entire story. Please support your hometown newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.