UPDATE: The meeting start date has been moved to June 6 due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Annual Town Meeting will get underway on May 16 at 7:30 p.m. with 47 articles on the warrant including a $123,415,275 budget for town and school expenses, a controversial land swap deal for a site for a new public school and another attempt to make changes to Milton’s inlaw apartment bylaw.
Additional dates of May 18, 23, 24, and 25 have been set aside for what will be the first in-person Town Meeting since COVID-19 struck.
