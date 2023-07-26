The Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) is warning the public of a cyanobacteria bloom present in Houghton’s Pond in the Town of Milton. During a bloom, the water is closed to swimming to protect the health and safety of the public. Additionally, pet owners should keep their animals away from the shoreline to prevent them from ingesting the water. The waterbody will be retested until cyanobacteria levels are within acceptable limits per Department of Public Health (DPH) guidelines. For questions regarding cyanobacteria blooms, please contact the DPH at (617) 624-5757 or visit the agency’s algae website at www.mass.gov/lists/algae-information.
DCR Recreational Advisory: Cyanobacteria Bloom in Houghton’s Pond
