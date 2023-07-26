The Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) is warning the public of a cyanobacteria bloom present in Houghton’s Pond in the Town of Milton. During a bloom, the water is closed to swimming to protect the health and safety of the public. Additionally, pet owners should keep their animals away from the shoreline to prevent them from ingesting the water. The waterbody will be retested until cyanobacteria levels are within acceptable limits per Department of Public Health (DPH) guidelines. For questions regarding cyanobacteria blooms, please contact the DPH at (617) 624-5757 or visit the agency’s algae website at www.mass.gov/lists/algae-information.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.