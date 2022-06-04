The Town of Milton has proposed the construction of a passive stormwater structure at Algerine Corner to depollute Unquity Brook. Specifically, the town intends to build an infiltration basin. Infiltration basins are a type of stormwater management designed to take stormwater runoff into a shallow indentation and filter it through the soil into the groundwater, removing up to 80% of pollutants.
