With the sudden departure of Town Administrator Mike Dennehy, the Select Board announced the possible naming of Annemarie Fagan as interim Town Administrator.
Dennehy, who served in the post for five years, announced last week that he will be leaving to take a job in the private sector. He asked to be released from the 90-day notice requirement that was included in his contract and to leave by Feb. 25.
Click here to subscribe and to read your hometown newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.