This year’s Dogwood Days will take place over two weeks, and will feature smaller, more intimate events and programs designed to showcase the spectacular late spring bloom of the kousa dogwoods and appeal to all ages, including daily guided tours, garden yoga and meditation, sheep shearing, dogs and dogwoods “shows,” garden music and three special events for members. Buy your membership to enjoy these special events for members.
The arboretum at 1465 Brush Hill Road is open to visitors every day during Dogwood Days; $5 entrance fee.
Please note open hours as they may change from day to day. For those events where space is limited or membership required, there are links for more information and to pre-register and purchase a ticket or membership.
Thank you for your support and we look forward to seeing you at Dogwood Days!
For more information call 617-333-0924 or email arboretum@dogwoodlanefarm.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.