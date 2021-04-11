After more than 25 years of treating thousands of young patients and one year of a history-making pandemic, Dr. Anthony Compagnone is taking a leap of faith and retiring from Hyde Park Pediatrics.
One of the original physicians at the practice that was started by Dr. Jeffrey Lasker in 1994 on the Hyde Park/Milton line, Compagnone was upbeat as he talked about the future and his contributions as a physician treating everything from strep throats to serious illnesses.
He will be retiring in September and said he is ready to pass the torch and his “families” along to the competent care of a new physician, Rajesh Kulenthirarajan, who starts in July.
