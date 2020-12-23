Milton residents have two more opportunities for free COVID-19 testing. The Town of Milton will hold its final Sunday drive through testing on Dec.27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Department of Public Works yard on Randolph Avenue. A fifth testing day has also been set for Tuesday, Dec. 29, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Copeland Fieldhouse at Milton High School. The high school is located at 25 Gile Road, off Canton Avenue.
