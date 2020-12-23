Milton, MA (02186)

Today

Windy at times with rain. High near 60F. S winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.