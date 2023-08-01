Milton continues to make critical investments in investigating its sewer systems and stormwater infrastructure to improve stream and river health.
The need for this investment is clear: bacteria concentrations at all 10 sampling sites along streams or rivers in or bordering the town failed to meet the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (Mass DEP) Escherichia coli (E.coli) standards for swimmable waters. Elevated E.coli concentrations provide evidence of fecal contamination that could make people sick if they contact the water during recreation.
Some types of E.coli are harmful, and the presence of E.coli also serves as a warning that other dangerous pathogens associated with feces could be in the water.
“The Town of Milton has been a great partner in helping reduce the E.coli levels by reducing runoff from entering these streams. An unfortunate reality is that it often takes substantial work before you start to see the positive impacts of these projects years down the line,” said Executive Director Ian Cooke of the Neponset River Watershed Association (NepRWA).
“Because of how developed Milton is, rain that falls on streets, roofs, and parking lots in many cases runs off into the nearest stream and carries a lot of pollutants, including E.coli,” Town Engineer Marina Fernandes explained. “We are continuing to expand our Stormwater Best Management Practices, which help the runoff into areas where it can infiltrate the ground and reduce the pollutant load, rather than running off directly into surface waters.”
Over the last decade, Milton has been constructing numerous infiltration basins, rain gardens, and other devices on town-owned property to help with this stormwater issue.
Recently completed projects include a rain garden at the Police Station and tree filter boxes at Wendell Park.
“We are looking into ways to reduce pollution into Unquity Brook at Adams Street just before it enters the Neponset River Estuary,” Director of Public Works Chase Berkeley said. “Because wildlife like rainbow smelt spawn in Gulliver Creek, reducing pollutants here will have a large impact on wildlife and recreation in the Neponset estuary,”
The town also has an ongoing program to detect and eliminate illicit discharges into the stormwater systems that may be partially contributing to high bacteria levels.
Stormwater runoff carries high levels of E.coli when polluted with pet waste or other contaminants.
