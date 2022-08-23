Early voting is back for the upcoming Sept. 6 state primary election and options to vote in person at Town Hall will begin Aug. 27. Applications for early voting by mail are available as well.
Town Clerk Susan Galvin said in a report to the Select Board that Gov. Charlie Baker made the two measures permanent in all upcoming elections when he signed the Voting Rights Act into law on June 22.
Primary election early in-person voting will be held in the Blute Conference Room at Milton Town Hall at 525 Canton Ave.
The hours will be Aug. 27 from noon to 5 p.m.;Aug. 29 to Sept.1 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sept 2 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Galvin said that voters became familiar with the use of the early voting options during the 2020 state elections.
Communities have the option to enact early voting for local elections, and at the Aug. 10 Select Board meeting, Galvin said she would be discussing options for the spring local ballots with the board sometime after the state final elections in November.
In the primary election, voters will be asked to choose a Republican or Democratic ballot and to decide state-wide races, as well as those by district for the U.S. Congress, state senators, and state representatives.
The winners of the primary elections will face off at the Nov. 8 final state elections.
The primary elections are important in the heavily Democratic state, and this year includes key races for governor with lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, and auditor.
