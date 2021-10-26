The state has found a way to lower to six or seven the number of parking spaces that will be lost with the construction around the East Milton deck, thus easing the projected impact of the loss of 15 spots that was projected earlier this year.
The major roadway reconstruction project is now in the third of four phases and slated for completion in May, according to Town Administrator Mike Dennehy.
He said the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) reviewed the parking space situation in the square after the town brought its concerns about space to be lost through the installation of traffic signals and new traffic patterns.
