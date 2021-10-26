Milton, MA (02186)

Today

Showers early, then becoming windy with a steady rain for the afternoon. High 62F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.