Just two weeks after officials gave an anticipated July completion of the deck project, a top state transportation official speaking on March 15 in East Milton pushed the expected completion date out until October.
State Secretary of Transportation Jamey Tesler noted the date as he spoke to business owners and residents in a meeting that took place behind the chain link fence that now cordons off the Manning park.
