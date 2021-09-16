Correction: In the Sept. 16 edition the project is incorrectly described as four stories. It is four residential stories plus a ground floor level of commercial space. The Times regrets the error.
The Select Board was given an up close look at the proposed mixed-use development for 426-440 Granite Ave. at its Sept. 8 meeting.
Although members said they liked the concept of a five-story building abutting the Southeast Expressway, they did not take a vote supporting the “conceptual design,” instead saying they would consider voting at a later meeting.
The proposal from Oranmore Enterprises LLC, the developer of 36 Central Ave., is not officially before the Select Board for any approval. It was also given votes of support from members of the Master Plan Implementation Committee and the Housing Committee.
The project that calls for 33 condominiums and three commercial spaces on the first floor is seeking site plan approval from the Planning Board and in a public review set to continue on Sept. 22.
