The Milton Foundation for Education has created a new innovative grant process to help relieve the impact of the pandemic on Milton Public School students and families. This year, grant ideas may be submitted not only by MPS teachers and programs, but also by students, parents, and other community members. The MFE is committed to helping Milton families through these unprecedented challenges in new and unique ways.
Applications are due Friday, Oct. 30 at 5 p.m. Find more information online at miltonfoundationforeducation.org. (Enter the website URL exactly as is).
