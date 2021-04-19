Meet Karleigh Corliss, the Milton Times’ new part-time education journalist. She is a third-year communication studies major at Northeastern University, and her minors are journalism, political communication, and psychology.
Originally from the small town of Corning, New York, Karleigh’s journalism career began in high school. After three years on her yearbook staff, she became the editor-in-chief and participated in national journalism conventions.
Since then, she has never lost her love for hearing people’s stories and sharing them with the world.
Subscribe here to read the entire edition and to support your hometown newspaper.
She can be reached at Karliegh@Miltontimes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.