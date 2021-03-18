Milton, MA (02186)

Today

Rain early...remaining cloudy with snow showers overnight. Low 27F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain early...remaining cloudy with snow showers overnight. Low 27F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.