Eight jobs —teaching positions and nursing— not yet filled and needed, Milton School Committee members say, are on the chopping block. The MSC asks residents to tune in Thursday, March 18 via a remote meeting platform to learn more about the proposed FY ‘22 school budget. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. Go to the public meeting calendar on the town’s website homepage.
Eight jobs on the line at MPS; budget hearing March 18 at 7 p.m.
