Help people to hear better. Consider attending a fundraiser for hyperacusis research on Sunday.
Have you ever wondered why people like music? Come and find out at “Hear the Music,” a benefit for Hyperacusis Research Limited on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at East Congregational Church of Milton, 610 Adams St.
The evening will include hors d’oeuvres, a short program of classical music by Boston musicians Scott Woolweaver and Lynn Salmonsen on viola and piano, and a presentation by researcher Charles Lieberman of Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary. He will explain how the ear transforms sound waves into the melodies we love.
There is a suggested minimum donation of $50.
Support the research to find a cure for those who can’t enjoy music due to hyperacusis. For more information, contact Mike Maholchic at michael.maholchic@gmail.com.
