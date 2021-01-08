On Jan. 8, Gov. Charlie Baker, Senate President Karen Spilka and newly sworn-in House Speaker Ronald Mariano (D-Quincy) issued the following joint statement:
“The safety of the Massachusetts State House, its employees and its neighbors is of utmost importance. As we witness the events in Washington, DC and across the nation, we are aware of the need to ensure the safety of this building and those who work within it. We continually assess our security needs and will adjust as necessary.”
