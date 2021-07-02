A Select Board meeting was halted twice when a Milton resident refused to stop his speech expressing anger over the School Department’s use of funds for an equity audit that included two questions about sexual identity.
Sean Roche told those gathered for the June 23 meeting that he was a “survivor” and said the questions in the audit had “triggered” a response from him.
When he was told the time limit for those making public comments, Roche replied, “I’m going to be longer than three minutes.”
