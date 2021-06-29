The results of the Milton Public Schools’ equity audit have been delayed slightly but are expected to be ready for release in July.
Senior Director of Equity Somaly Prak-Martins said that Cambridge Education is continuing to finalize its report and working on ways of presenting the data in a clear manner.
Meanwhile, she said, five community members have been chosen by a selection committee set up to serve on the Steering Committee.
