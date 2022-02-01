Definition: "Equity means creating conditions in which learners of all identities have the resources and support they need to reach their full potential in order to thrive."
The group of parents and others who make up the Equity Steering Committee are asking the community for input on that definition as an important first step on their journey to promote equity in the Milton Public Schools (MPS).
A survey with two questions is now available at miltonpublicschools.org, with responses due back by Feb. 6.
