A serious setback a couple of months ago has led to a new moniker for cancer patient Ernie Young, who said he kind of likes being referred to now as patient number 1.
Erinie is undergoing a groundbreaking treatment designed to treat his brain tumor using a specialized type of sound wave therapy.
A Milton carpenter and former sound engineer, he was fitted last week for technology called Optune and is hoping it will eliminate the stubborn tumor that has started to regrow in one area of his brain.
Read more of this story in the edition of the Milton Times available on April 15. Subscribe here to read the entire edition and to support your hometown newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.