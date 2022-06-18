Since the sudden recent death of her husband Robb on their 15th anniversary, Kristin Kociol said she has learned even more about her husband’s pioneering work in heart failure and transplantation.
“He did a lot in the short amount of time he was here,” Kristin said in a recent interview. “I know a lot of people in Milton are alive because of him.”
She said that the support of friends, family, colleagues and neighbors in Milton has been amazing since he died on June 2 at age 51.
It isn’t the first time the family has felt that support.
Kristin said that just before her younger daughter Olivia turned six, she was diagnosed with kidney cancer.
Olivia began her first chemo on her sixth birthday.
(Her sister has set up the Kociol Family Memorial Fund on GoFundMe to help the girls with their future needs.)
