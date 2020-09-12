Quincy Police and Massachusetts State Police Detectives attached to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office are investigating a fatal stabbing which occurred in the Wollaston section of the city last night, according to District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey. Police seek the public's help regarding details of this matter.
The incident occurred in a parking lot near the intersection of Hancock Street and Woodbine Street. Police were notified by associates of the victim at approximately 10:45 p.m. Sept. 11, 2020.
The victim, 24-year old Cameron Nohmy, of Quincy but previously of Milton, was transported to the Boston Medical Center but did not survive his injuries.
Detectives from State and Quincy Police and State Police Crime Scene Services worked through the night collecting potential evidence and processing the scene.
“We know that there were witnesses to this brief altercation,” District Attorney Morrissey said. “We need anyone with information about this incident to be in contact with the Quincy Police at 617-745-5721 or Massachusetts State Police at 617-593-8840 immediately.”
