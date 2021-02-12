The hours for the Feb. 14 testing at the Department of Public Works yard have shifted. The free COVID-19 testing will be held from noon to 4 p.m.
A light snowstorm is in the forecast for Saturday into Sunday, and the time switch will allow the DPW salting operations to avoid a conflict with those seeking to be tested.
Town Administrator Mike Dennehy urged residents to remember that testing is paramount to preventing the spread of the disease.
Another testing date is scheduled for Feb. 21, at the regular hours of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
