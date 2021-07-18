School Committee authorized a 6% hike in the cost of both the after school and before school programs during its July 7 meeting.
The new After School Enrichment, ASE, fee is $305 a month, up from $288 a month. The new rate amounts to $3050 for the school year. The Early Arrival, EA, fee is $102 or $1020 for the school year.
