The Town of Milton will hold a fifth drive-thru COVID testing day on Tuesday, Dec. 29, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Copeland Fieldhouse on the campus of Milton High School. The high school is located at 25 Gile Road, off Canton Avenue.
