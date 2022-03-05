The final push to finish the major roadway and sidewalk safety reconstruction around and under Manning Park in East Milton Square is about to begin as state contractors promise a May completion.
That deadline, however, doesn’t include the work of beautifying the park itself. That won’t take center stage and be completed until summer. The final work includes the planting of scores of trees, bushes, and flowers, as well as final paving of walkways.
Click here to subscribe and to read your hometown newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.