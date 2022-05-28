While the recent rash of brush fires in the Blue Hills have been smokey and somewhat difficult to put out, Fire Chief Chris Madden assured residents that the local fires do not compare to the dangerous wildfires that have repeatedly caused devastation in the western part of the country.
In his regular report to the Select Board on May 18, Madden agreed that while the news footage on the West Coast fires is scary, those are very different in nature than local brush fires.
“Those fires actually get into the tree tops and they travel at 60 miles per hour up thousands of feet of mountains,” Madden said.
He said the fires here are typically no more than two or three feet off the ground, no higher than your knee, and burn up the accumulating leaves and debris from the floor of the woods.
“It very rarely catches a tree, and all the trees are green right now so to get a tree to catch on fire is nearly impossible right now,” Madden said.
