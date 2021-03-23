Only the charred remains and three chimneys remained standing of the former and historic Hoosic Club on March 23 after a fire destroyed the Central Avenue landmark where 100 years of weddings, parties, and town functions were held.
The club, which most recently operated as The Milton Club burned to the ground in a three-alarm fire that started at about 1:28 a.m., March 23, according to Milton Fire Chief Chris Madden. The club was located at 193 Central Ave.
He said the large wooden building that was under construction to become a branch of the Goddard School early learning center was unoccupied and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
“This is a huge loss to the community,” Madden said.
Full story available in the March 25 edition. Click here to subscribe to the Times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.