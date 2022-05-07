Construction of the new Headquarters Fire Station could begin as soon as this summer as the Fire Station Building Committee (FSBC) voted April 26 to select a bid from G&R Construction of Hanover for the project.
The Select Board is set to take up the recommendation at its May 3 meeting.
“This is huge. We’re ready to get started. We're going to get this done,” said FSBC Chair Brian Walsh, whose committee began its work five years ago.
Click here to subscribe and to read your hometown newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.