The plans on the major revamp of Milton’s three fire stations are moving steadily ahead this summer.
The town has signed a purchase and sales agreement for the property at St. Agatha Parish for the new East Milton station and designs for the work are nearing completion.
The Fire Station Building Committee (FSBC) is getting ready to select a new Owner’s Project Manager for the work that could begin as early as this fall.
In addition, two “procedural” financial items will be on tap for the Oct. 25 special Town Meeting. Those articles include the transfer of money that was already approved.
“We’re moving along,” FSBC Chair Brian Walsh said. “It’s been a long journey but most of us realized it would be.”
