The Fire Station Building Committee (FSBC) on Nov. 2 voted to make changes in the way it will put the work on the town’s three fire stations out to bid as it seeks to curb an estimated $2.8 million jump in the total project costs due to unstable conditions in the construction industry.
The vote comes on the heels of the Select Board approval on Nov. 1 of a contract between the town and Vertex Companies Inc. to have the firm take over the owner’s project manager’s (OPM) role in the fire station building project.
Click here to subscribe and read the entire story. Please support your hometown newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.