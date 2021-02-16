The second of two Fire Station Building Committee (FSBC) webinars to explain to the town about the progress of the $32 million project will be held Feb. 18
The first webinar presented the need for the project, and a video is now available online that gives the rationale to the town.
The second webinar is set for 7 p.m. on Feb. 18, via Milton Access TV (MATV).
It will focus on the project’s cost and financing aspects. FSBC Vice Chair Dan Clark and other town officials will make a presentation at that time.
Town Meeting members are set to vote on the plans at a special Town Meeting on Feb. 22.
The video and more information is available at the fire stations website and the town's website.
FSBC Chair Brian Walsh said the project will not increase the town’s taxes due to the way it is being financed.
