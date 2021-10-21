Fire Chief Chris Madden

Fire Chief Chris Madden was proud of his department's work.

Firefighters responded to a fire and a motor vehicle accident on Randolph Ave. within four hours on Oct. 6, Fire Chief Christopher Madden reported.

At 4:31 p.m., there was an automatic fire alarm at  501 Randolph Ave. A box was struck and four engines responded. On arrival, alarms were sounding in a three story, multi-family building and all occupants were reported out of it. 

The alarm originated in the basement and a fire was found in the rear of the basement. 

Engine 1 utilized a hydrant to feed Engine 2 and an aerial ladder was thrown to the building. A line was stretched to the first floor to cut off any fire extension. 

