Firefighters responded to a fire and a motor vehicle accident on Randolph Ave. within four hours on Oct. 6, Fire Chief Christopher Madden reported.
At 4:31 p.m., there was an automatic fire alarm at 501 Randolph Ave. A box was struck and four engines responded. On arrival, alarms were sounding in a three story, multi-family building and all occupants were reported out of it.
The alarm originated in the basement and a fire was found in the rear of the basement.
Engine 1 utilized a hydrant to feed Engine 2 and an aerial ladder was thrown to the building. A line was stretched to the first floor to cut off any fire extension.
