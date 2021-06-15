Take one kindergarten student who was excited to get milk in a single-serving carton, add 400 boxes brimming with fresh produce for weeks on end, and top it off with too many turkey baguettes sandwiches to count.
The result is one happy food services director for Milton and a whole lot of good food going out to feed Milton students and residents during the pandemic.
The best news is that the Milton Public Schools will continue to provide nutritional and attractive food options this summer through funding provided by the federal government, according to Food Services Director Jackie Morgan.
