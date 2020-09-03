An extension of a popular food program means families can pick up fresh produce and meals through Sept. 9. The pick-up meals' offering started in response to local students' needs during COVID-19.
The Milton Public Schools has been awarded a grant to offer weekly produce boxes to families. Each week, MPS will be handing out produce boxes to all families who pick up weekly breakfast and lunch bags. Each box will contain carrots, onions, potatoes, romaine hearts, peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, apples, oranges, pears and cantaloupe.
Weekly to-go bags with 7 breakfasts and 7 lunches continue to be available for pick up every Wednesday from 8-9 a.m. and 5-6 p.m. at Milton High School and Tucker Elementary School. ANY Milton family is welcome to pick up a weekly to-go bag as the goal is to support any food insecure student.
Need a different pick-up time? No problem. Contact Food Service Director Jackie Morgan by email at jmorgan@miltonps.org or phone at 617-898-1051. MPS families in need of support during this time are also encouraged to email MPS Family Outreach Liaison Marti O’Keefe McKenna at mmckenna@miltonps.org or by phone at 617-980-7343.
(source: miltonps.org)
