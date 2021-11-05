The MIAA Division 3 Football Playoffs start tonight and your Wildcats enter as the 6th seed!
Milton High School Wildcats are hosting the Dartmouth High School Indians at Milton High School - Brooks Field ("The Cage").
Friday, November 5 - Kickoff at 6:30 PM, doors open at 5:45 PM
Per the MIAA tickets only available for on-line purchase.
Please click the link below to buy tickets. No tickets will be sold at the door.
(Photo provided by Milton High Photography Club - credit Sienna Angus)
