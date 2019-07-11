A rolling rally of sorts made its way to each of Milton’s six public schools on May 17, surprising nine education professionals with cake, flowers, balloons, and a special award.
Members of the Milton Foundation for Education (MFE), accompanied by Superintendent of Schools Mary Gormley, surprised eight teachers and a paraprofessional in their classrooms with MFE’s Teacher of the Year Awards.
The winners were nominated by parents, staff, and past and present students. They were honored further in a ceremony at Milton High School on May 22.
This is the first year that a paraprofessional was recognized, and the award went to Liam Downes, an applied behavior aide at Cunningham Elementary School, who also oversees the school’s Community Agency School Services (CASS) program before and after school.
When it was announced that he is “even willing to dress in the cougar suit,” several students reacted with surprise, obviously unaware of his stealth role at school events.
Seventh grader Charlie Little, whose mother Maureen said is Downes’s number one fan, was able to be excused from classes at Pierce Middle School to attend the award presentation.
“You’ve still got it, old man,” Charlie told Downes, who reacted with a big smile.
Those nominating Downes said he is “caring, engaging and supportive, with an infectious smile and a positive attitude that rubs off on the children.”
“The students truly love him, and whether he assists in their classroom or teaches an after school activity, the students know him and respect him,” a recommendation said.
For the full story and to learn of the other educators honored, read the July 11, 2019, issue of the Milton Times online with our e-edition at www.miltontimes.com or in print, available at newsstands in town.
