When Milton native Paul “Paulie” Veneto set out to push an airline beverage cart from Boston to New York City in 2021, his plan was to bring recognition to the airline workers who acted as first responders and died in the terrorist attacks on 9/11.
The former United Airlines flight attendant didn’t realize that the thousands of people, including veterans and those from all walks of life that he met during the 20-day push of 220 miles that he called “Paulie’s Push,” would bring so much inspiration and hope to him as well.
Since then, Veneto has also pushed his beverage cart in more than 15 to 20 5K races, often with the number 911 pinned to his jersey, and has come up with a sort of master plan for continuing what he calls the work of healing.
The next step for Veneto, who lives in Braintree, will be to set off for another “push,” as he calls it, this time following the path of American Airlines Flight 77, one of four planes that crashed on Sept. 11, 2001.
“I am so grateful. I’ll push this thing around the world if I have to,” said Veneto, who is 63 and actually has two carts that were donated to him.
The official path of his continued “hope and inspire” route this September will run from Dulles International Airport to the Pentagon and will partner with Operation Homefront, whose director is Milton resident Joe O’Hara.
The group is planning a fundraiser to help with Veneto’s expenses on Aug. 28 in Milton. Donations from the walk will go to Operation Homefront, which provides practical support to military families.
“I went to Washington last weekend and drove the route,” he said in a recent interview.
Paulie’s Push recently became a recognized 501(c)(3) charity and donations for charity can be made at its website at www.pauliespush.com.
Veneto said he is often buoyed by things that happen which he believes are “signs” that he is doing the right thing.
The fact that his childhood friend Joe Sweeney of Milton and his sister Elizabeth were able to ease the military connections with the Pentagon was one sign, he said.
The recent unexpected gift of an RV, which “blew him away,” was another.
Standing at the new RV recently, Veneto pulled out sign after sign that children and elderly residents gave to him along the way last year.
“It really motivated me. My life is so full today,” said Veneto, who still trains regularly pushing the cart around the South Shore.
He said that despite the divisions in the country last year, he felt that everyone was united and positive about the walk.
“It’s so nice to see the good in everybody. I’ve been able to see that side of everybody. Every age, you name it. It was a life changer,” Veneto said.
His first walk or “push” garnered world-wide attention for the crew members.
From Wellesley on, where Veneto got caught in the first of two hurricanes, he was met with police and firefighters in the dozens of communities he walked through.
Tearing up, Veneto said that spectators would come up to him and share stories that they hadn’t even told their families from 9/11.
Others who may have been too young to be alive then told him about the lasting impact it had on their parents and other relatives.
The stories of veterans were among the most touching.
“They’re the ones that should be telling their stories to the press, not me,” Veneto said. “This started because I just wanted my fellow crew members recognized, but it turned into more. I want to take advantage of this opportunity of a lifetime to help people and turn their lives around.”
Veneto was a flight attendant for United Airlines in Boston and knew the attendants who were on United’s Flight 175. It, along with American’s Flight 11, flew out of Boston Logan Airport on 9/11. Both planes crashed, killing all aboard.
He had always felt the sacrifices and heroism of the flight crews had been overlooked in the national turmoil that followed the terrorist attacks.
After 9/11, Veneto said he fell into a tailspin of addiction for 20 years. This conviction to help others is helping him find purpose and meaning in his life and maintain his sobriety.
He is thrilled that American Airlines have stepped up to embrace his efforts and are giving him a sendoff from their crew area at Dulles on Sept. 8.
Veneto said the airline was reluctant to be involved last year and understands that some people or organizations might still not be ready to deal with the tragedy.
“I don’t want to disrespect anybody no matter where I go. I don’t want to open any wounds with people who aren’t ready,” he said.
Veneto said that he found he needed a break after last year’s push so he became a little reclusive for a while.
He now knows he needs some time alone “to maintain his focus.”
“I know that I have a reason to do this. People are waiting for me to do this to get relief... to process these events,” Veneto said.
Last year, he relied heavily on support from Power Forward 25, a foundation set up by his best friend Kevin Stevens, to help those with drug addiction, but this year he is learning how to do everything himself.
He said he is struggling with things like emails and is a “bundle of nerves” about the logistics but confident he is on the right track.
In fact, Veneto has plans for two more “pushes” leading up to the 25th anniversary of 9/11: one following the path of United Airlines Flight 93 that flew out of Newark International Airport and crashed at Shanksville, Penn. and another retracing the first route of Boston to Ground Zero.
Veneto said he knows that continuing is the right thing to do because “a lot of people are still hurting. They need some closure.”
