The Town of Milton is in the process of preparing a Housing
Production Plan that will provide up-to-date information on local
housing issues, identify priority housing needs, and propose short
and long-term strategies to address these needs.
The public is invited to hear on Saturday, Sept. 14 beginning at 10 a.m. what the Town has learned about shifts in demographic and housing trends and needs. The meeting will be held at the Milton Council on Aging building, 10 Walnut St.
Participate in a special program to offer your perspectives on the Town‘s future housing agenda. This is the first of two planned public meetings. A
draft summary of the plan can be found on the Town website
starting Monday, Sept. 9. Free child care will be provided. For more information, call the Select Board’s office at 617-898-4843.
