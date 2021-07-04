About 80 people took part in the third annual “Reading Frederick Douglass Together” event at the Forbes House Museum on June 24.
The Forbes House Museum and Courageous Conversations Toward Racial Justice sponsored this event that featured the reading of Douglass’s speech, “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?”
This was a speech that Douglass, a former slave turned abolitionist and writer, gave on July 5,1852 at the request of the Ladies Anti-Slavery Society of Rochester. He opted not to deliver it on Independence Day, July 4, since the United States was fiercely divided over the issue of slavery at this pre-Civil War time.
“Douglass’s words challenge us even today, as this country continues to wrestle with issues of race and inequality,” the organizers stated.
